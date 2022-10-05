GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.08

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.08 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 95.95 ($1.16). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.23), with a volume of 2,585,974 shares changing hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The stock has a market cap of £880.37 million and a PE ratio of 523.68.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

