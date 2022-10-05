Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $745,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.9% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 21.2% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,431. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

