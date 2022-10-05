Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 1,005,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 335,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GAU. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Galiano Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $120.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

About Galiano Gold

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,653,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 4.29% of Galiano Gold worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

