FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
