FY2023 EPS Estimates for Severn Trent Plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Severn Trent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 3,280 ($39.63) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,040.00.

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

