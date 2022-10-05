Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Truist Financial

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.
NASDAQ FNKO opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,795. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 625.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 757,101 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the second quarter valued at $6,896,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in Funko by 345.5% during the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 221,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Funko by 47.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Funko by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
