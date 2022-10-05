Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Truist Financial

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Funko Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,795. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 625.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 757,101 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the second quarter valued at $6,896,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in Funko by 345.5% during the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 221,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Funko by 47.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Funko by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

