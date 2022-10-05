FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Shares Up 1.7%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.09. 326 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.77.
FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 2.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.
