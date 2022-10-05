FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Up 1.6%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.83. 283,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05.

