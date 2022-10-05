FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Shares Up 1.5%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.46. 16,171 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.