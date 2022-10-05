Front Street Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up approximately 2.3% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 645.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $163.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.39.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.04.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

