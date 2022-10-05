Front Street Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 957,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 68,207 shares during the period. Cognex comprises approximately 9.7% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $40,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,500,064,000 after purchasing an additional 229,114 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after buying an additional 1,422,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,711,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.28 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

