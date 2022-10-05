Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.15. 358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Exponential Data ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

