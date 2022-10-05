Founders Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,262,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after buying an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,012,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,419,000 after buying an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,185,000 after buying an additional 638,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 86,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,410. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

