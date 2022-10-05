Founders Capital Management LLC Buys 33 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.9% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 122,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE LMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

