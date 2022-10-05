Foster Group Inc. Sells 59,992 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,992 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. 22,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,538. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.