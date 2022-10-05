Foster Group Inc. Sells 5,155 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Foster Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $60,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,036. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

