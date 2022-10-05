Foster Group Inc. Sells 3,263 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,546,256. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

