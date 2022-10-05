Foster Group Inc. Has $817,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 73,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,231. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

