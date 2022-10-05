Foster Group Inc. Has $210.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $210,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 113,270 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,348,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.32. 110,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,564. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

