Foster Group Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

