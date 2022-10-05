Foster Group Inc. Buys 31,274 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 153.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,428,000 after acquiring an additional 551,573 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,806. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $81.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

