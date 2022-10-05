Foster Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 71,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. 17,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,738. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

