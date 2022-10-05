Foster Group Inc. Acquires 229 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,530 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after acquiring an additional 199,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $146.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

