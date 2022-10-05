Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 8,792 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Kohl’s Stock Up 5.8 %

KSS opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

