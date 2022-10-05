Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 8,763 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $161.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.