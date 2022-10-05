Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 5,217 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.4% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $2,483,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $2,479,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

