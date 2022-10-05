Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 23.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE LAC opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $41.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.