Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 2,484 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3,825.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 353.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its position in Allegion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 274,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.89.

Allegion stock opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $88.29 and a 12-month high of $137.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

