Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.85.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $160.64 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average of $166.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

