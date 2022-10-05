Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Novartis by 13.4% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 80,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 141,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.