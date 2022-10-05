Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $137,142,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 759.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,085,000 after acquiring an additional 690,744 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 257.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 630,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens reduced their price objective on Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

