Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE EOG opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.