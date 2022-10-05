Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 58,271 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

