Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight VCT Stock Down 1.9 %

FTV stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.94) on Wednesday. Foresight VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 83 ($1.00). The company has a market cap of £172.58 million and a PE ratio of 397.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.88.

Get Foresight VCT alerts:

About Foresight VCT

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.