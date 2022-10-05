Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 0.2% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 570,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,084.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,918,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $60,604,000 after buying an additional 2,870,853 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE F traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. 1,555,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,849,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

