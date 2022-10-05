FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VIG stock opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $135.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

