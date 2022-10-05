FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

Mastercard stock opened at $299.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

