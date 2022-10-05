FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

