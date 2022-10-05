FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,703.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 121,776 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $86.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.