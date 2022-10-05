FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.11. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.77 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.