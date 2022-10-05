FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys 381 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.16. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $109.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

