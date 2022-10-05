First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Shares Up 2.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.52. Approximately 16,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 16,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

