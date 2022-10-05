First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Trading Up 5%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) shot up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $17.78. 33,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 32,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FQVLF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.1241 dividend. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

