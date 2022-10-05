First Personal Financial Services Sells 5,307 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Intel by 93.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 373,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 180,096 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 136,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 146,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

Intel stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 664,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,092,456. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.