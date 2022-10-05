First Personal Financial Services Sells 500 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ABB were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $22,145,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth about $3,973,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. 83,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,897. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ABB shares. Citigroup cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

