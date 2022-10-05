First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,801 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.94. 227,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858,402. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.