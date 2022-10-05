First Personal Financial Services Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 2.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. 45,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,458. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

