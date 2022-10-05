First Personal Financial Services Has $8.96 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 2.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,276. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.61.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.