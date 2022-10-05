First Personal Financial Services Has $32,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 66,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 178,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $70.68. The company had a trading volume of 128,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,076,610. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

