First Personal Financial Services Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $42.11. 100,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,247,910. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

